Illegal entertainment venue for migrant workers raided, shutdown

Police and local officials inside the illegal entertainment venue for Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province, operating inside a rented warehouse, during the raid on Monday evening. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations)

Small amounts of Illicit drugs and war weapons were found when authorities raided an illegal entertainment complex catering to Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province.

The complex was in a rented warehouse in tambon Thachin, Muang district.

Samut Sakhon governor Naris Niramaiwong and Pichet Thongphan, inspector-general of the labour ministry, led a 200-strong team of police, soldiers and local officials to raid the clandestine facility on Monday evening.

Upon entering the building, they found a full range of entertainment services on offer, including a pub, a karaoke bar with VIP rooms, and snooker tables.

During the search, the officers found illicit drugs tucked into a sofa and discarded in the corners in some rooms. They also found a number of military-grade firearms and some ammunition, Mr Naris said but gave out no additional information. (continues below)

Methamphetamine pills found tucked into a sofa inside the entertainment venue during the raid. (Photo: Samut Sakhon provincial public relation office)

The governor said officials were acting on information a Myanmar man was operating an illegal entertainment venue inside the warehouse, There were about 150 Myanmar nationals living on the premises. Use of iIllegal drugs was reportedly allowed, and some gambling activities.

During the raid, people involved in illegal activities were detained for questioning, an informed source said, and snooker tables and other equipment impounded. No details of those held were released officially.

The Samut Sakhon governor said the entertainment venue was illegally operated. Most of its patrons were Myanmar migrant workers.

Mr Naris said that from the outside the building looked like a warehouse for rent, with a gated fence and wall around it.

Those involved in the illegal operation, including a Thai who rented the warehouse to the Myanmar operator, would face legal action. The building would also be ordered shutdown, he said.