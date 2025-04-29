UK anniversary roadshow heads South

Listen to this article

Mark Gooding (left), the UK ambassador to Thailand, visits the new Innovation Centre launched at the British International School Phuket on Monday. (Photo: UK in Thailand Facebook)

The British Embassy is holding its “170th Outreach Roadshow and British Fair” in southern Thailand to mark the 170th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Thailand.

Led by Ambassador Mark Gooding, along with agriculture and commercial counsellors, the roadshow aims to highlight collaboration between the two countries under the theme “Our Shared World: Environment, Wildlife, Marine, Nature, Climate, Agriculture and Sustainable Tourism”.

The roadshow began in Phuket on Monday and continued through Krabi on Tuesday. Events are planned in Surat Thani on Wednesday as part of the embassy’s nationwide year-long celebration.

In Krabi, embassy officials visited the Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation to observe UK-supported veterinary care and took part in a tree planting ceremony. Mr Gooding also explored sustainable eco-hospitality practices and met with the Krabi governor to discuss road safety.

In Surat Thani, discussions will centre on high-standard exports and UK import protocols, with a roundtable lunch featuring local businesses in tourism, agriculture and sustainability. A visit to a shrimp farm will also demonstrate UK-Thai cooperation in aquaculture and food security.

The southern roadshow will conclude with the British Fair 2025 at Big C Surat Thani on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Mr Gooding said the next stage of the roadshow would take place in the Eastern Economic Corridor in July, focusing on “Our Shared Wealth and Prosperity”.

“This roadshow celebrates our longstanding ties with Thailand, from education to innovation and sustainability. We are proud to highlight the depth and breadth of our partnership in this 170th year,” he said.