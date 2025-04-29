Construction boss gives testimony on collapsed Bangkok tower

Retrieval operations continued at the collapsed building site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Kriengsak Kovadhana, executive vice president of Italian-Thai Development, one of the contractors for the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, on Tuesday provided his testimony about the building’s construction contracts at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Pol Lt Col Amorn Hongsrithong, director of the DSI’s Bureau of Government Procurement Fraud, said that Mr Kriengsak would be interrogated about the bidding process, work distribution and compensation arrangements.

Apart from Mr Kriengsak, 10 engineers involved in the construction project were also summoned to testify about the authenticity of their signatures on project documents and their roles in the project on the same day, with investigators expected to compare their signatures to those on the documents, he said.

However, only seven responded to the summons. He said the remaining three would be contacted again if they failed to appear.

Pol Lt Col Amorn went on to say that the DSI is also examining over 100 boxes of documents seized from the SAO office on Monday.

Documents related to the construction process, project supervision, financial disbursements, and daily work records were collected.

Investigators, Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning officials, SAO officials and representatives of the joint venture involved in the project will be scheduled to conduct a joint inspection and clarification of these documents this week. This review is expected to contribute significantly to the bid-rigging case, he said.

Meanwhile, retrieval operations continued at the collapsed SAO building site.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, on Tuesday provided an update, saying one intact human body and five smaller body parts were discovered in Zone B near a stairwell on Monday night.

He said rescue officers have reached parts of the ground floor and underground floor in Zones A and D and are currently focusing on clearing debris from Zones C2 and C3, where victims are believed to be trapped.