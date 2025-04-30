Talks with Cambodia to tackle cross-border crime

Thailand and Cambodia will hold a mini joint cabinet meeting in Sa Kaeo province this July, aimed at strengthening cooperation on tackling transnational crimes.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said yesterday that the meeting will focus on pressing cross-border issues, including fraudulent call centre operations, PM2.5 pollution, and drug and human trafficking.

The meeting follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's recent official visit to Cambodia, where both governments agreed to intensify joint efforts.

Among the key areas of cooperation are the exchange of information and evidence in criminal investigations, the disruption of telecom and internet signals used by scam networks, tighter border security to combat all forms of cross-border crime, and the enforcement of legal work permits for Thai nationals in Cambodia, he said.

Ms Paetongtarn has directed all relevant government agencies to coordinate closely with private network providers to suppress cyber and telecom-based crime.

"The goal is to ensure public safety and improve living standards on both sides of the border," said Mr Jirayu.

In a related development, Lt Col Naing Maung Zaw, spokesman for Myanmar's Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), called on the Thai government to reconsider its decision to cut electricity supplies to Myawaddy township, which has been in effect since Feb 5 this year. The move was part of Thailand's broader strategy to disrupt criminal syndicates operating in border regions. The BGF claims that the power cuts have had a limited impact on scam networks, which continue to operate using satellite internet services such as Starlink and alternative fuel sources, but greatly affect locals and students.