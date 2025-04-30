Mass Rapid Transit Act tweaks eyed to pave way for flat fare

The Ministry of Transport is preparing to propose amendments to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Act during a special session of the House of Representatives next month, aligning with the rollout of the 20-baht flat fare policy for the electric railway system in September.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced on Tuesday that the ministry is finalising a draft amendment to the MRT Act, expected to be submitted for deliberation during a special parliamentary session scheduled for May 28-30 to consider the 2026 fiscal budget.

The proposed amendments include provisions for establishing a compensation fund to reimburse private train operators for fare reductions, thereby enabling them to offer a 20-baht flat rate per trip.

The MRTA is holding a public hearing on the drafted amendments via the Central Legal website, which is expected to conclude on May 2.

The feedback will be reviewed and incorporated into the final draft, which is expected to be submitted to the cabinet for approval by May 13.

Ms Manaporn said the MRTA Act contains outdated provisions that hinder operational flexibility and infrastructure development.

The updated legislation aims to modernise the legal framework, enhance asset management, support integrated ticketing systems, and expand the MRTA's operational scope, including the commercial utilisation of its assets.

Ms Manaporn said another two urgent transport-related laws -- the Rail Transport Department Bill and the Common Ticketing Bill -- will also be proposed during the House session.

The latter is looking to integrate fare systems from across different transport modes.