Rama II Road victim of falling concrete dies

Listen to this article

A staffer of Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital collects a hospital bed after the victim was sent to an operation room on Tuesday. Photo: People's Party MP Nattapong Sumanotham

The pickup truck driver who was hit by chunks of concrete from an old flyover on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province succumbed to his serious injuries on Tuesday night.

Nattapong Sumanotham, People’s Party MP for Samut Sakhon, wrote on Facebook late Tuesday night that the victim’s younger brother informed him of the death.

According to media reports, the 46-year-old man identified as Amnat died at Samut Sakhon Hospital at about 9pm Tuesday after suffering a ruptured liver and bleeding in his abdomen.

Doctors tried to save the internal organs that were damaged by the impact of the falling concrete. He was transferred from Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital.

His pickup truck was hit by two chunks of concrete measuring about 30cm wide and 50cm long on the outbound side of Rama II Road in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

Transport officials believed that the concrete chunks had fallen from the 30-year-old Mahachai-Krathumbaen flyover.

MP Nattapong said Amnat was a native of Nakhon Sawan province and lived in tambon Phan Thai Norasing in Muang district, Samut Sakhon.