Thailand ‘committed to WTO principles’

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa discussed ways to foster closer cooperation with China and Russia with his counterparts from the two countries at a recent Brics ministerial meeting.

Thailand remains committed to international trade principles under the World Trade Organization (WTO) and will work towards collaborative solutions amid the current uncertain climate, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr Maris said the country’s stance was made clear during meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the recent Brics Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brazil.

Among key topics raised were the global trade situation and the multilateral trading system, Mr Maris said, noting that Thailand has adhered to the WTO’s principles and will work with all parties to find constructive solutions.

Thailand has also affirmed its readiness to foster closer cooperation with China and Russia, said the foreign minister.

Discussions with China covered deepening cooperation in various areas including combating transnational crime, promoting trade and investment and transport as well as strengthening cooperation under regional frameworks such as Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC).

The talks with Russia also included expanding cooperation in tourism and pursuing a free trade agreement between Thailand and Eurasia, Mr Maris said.

The Brazil event was Thailand’s first official participation in a Brics meeting as a partner country, which Mr Maris had described as a valuable opportunity for it to contribute to fostering cooperation among developing nations.

Brics is a bloc of major emerging economies and comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia as full members.

Thailand was one of 13 official Brics new partner countries joining on Jan 1, following an earlier invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin when Russia chaired the bloc in 2024. Brazil is the current chair.