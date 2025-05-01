Laos dam review urged

The government has urged Laos to reconsider the location of the proposed Sanakham Dam, citing possible impacts on the local community, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said yesterday.

Speaking after the National Mekong Committee meeting, Mr Prasert, who also serves as deputy prime minister and the Mekong Committee chairman, said the dam, slated to be built on the Mekong River two kilometres from the Thai border, could have a severe impact on Thailand.

The government has submitted documents to Laos raising concerns, particularly the proximity of the dam to Thailand. It is asking Laos to reconsider the location to minimise cross-border impacts.

He said the government is studying five key areas, including the impact on water levels that would affect the riverbanks and ecology, especially endangered species like the Mekong giant catfish. Mr Prasert said he would lead a discussion with Lao authorities to minimise impacts.