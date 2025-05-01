Labour groups push May Day asks

Listen to this article

Workers from many labour groups take part in a rally to push for nine demands to mark Labour Day on Thursday, including an increase in overtime pay and a risk insurance fund for workers. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A network of labour groups has made nine demands to mark Labour Day on Thursday, including an increase in overtime pay and a risk insurance fund for workers.

Panus Thailuan, president of the National Congress of Thai Labour, said the most crucial demand among the nine is the need to establish a risk insurance fund that protects workers from unfair dismissals and non-payment of severance packages.

This demand stems from repeated cases of employers shutting down businesses without compensating their employees, such as the case involving Yarnapund Public Co Ltd, which owed workers some 400 million baht in severance pay, he said.

Mr Panus said this fund could be created through amendments to labour protection laws, adding the fund would take money from employers and serve as a guarantee for employees.

It would ensure they would not lose their money should their place of work close down.

Another key demand is amending the Labour Ministry's Ministerial Regulation No 7, issued in 1998, to ensure monthly salaried employees will receive 1.5 times of their wage for overtime work, the same rate granted to daily-wage employees.

The ministry has acknowledged this issue and pledged to finalise the amendment by June, said Mr Panus.

Other demands include freedom of association and collective bargaining rights, tax exemption on final lump-sum payments (not exceeding one million baht) for all dismissed employees.

Others are inclusion of state enterprise employees in the social security system, a minimum pension of 5,000 baht and lifetime healthcare for retirees, strict enforcement of labour protections, and heightened safety standards for workers.

The groups also called for the formation of a task force to monitor the government's efforts to fulfil these demands.

Meanwhile the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urged the government to protect the rights of all types of workers -- formal, informal, migrant, and service sector employees, as well as workers in the gig economy -- who it said still face issues like wage theft, exclusion from the social security system, and discrimination.