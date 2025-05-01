Prachin Buri governor cancels appointment of Chinese adviser

Listen to this article

Prachin Buri is home to major industrial estates such as 304 Industrial Park that have attracted considerable foreign investment.

The governor of Prachin Buri has cancelled the appointment of a Chinese adviser after a public backlash and criticism from his boss, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Weerapun Dee-on, who appeared on television on Wednesday to address the controversy, said the appointment of Zhu Juncheng was intended to prepare Prachin Buri for listing as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investment zone. Currently, the EEC covers the provinces of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.

He said the province’s Chamber of Commerce had suggested Mr Zhu for the advisory role. After a background check, Mr Zhu was found to have a blemish-free record, so he was “honoured” with an appointment to help out with the work. The governor said he had no prior acquaintance with Mr Zhu.

Mr Weerapun said Mr Zhu was to liaise with investors. The province has attracted about 300 billion baht worth of investment projects, from mostly Chinese and Taiwanese sources.

Mr Anutin criticised appointment of a Chinese adviser as inappropriate and apologised to the public for the concerns it stirred online.

The appointment of Mr Zhu, made on April 21, was revealed on Tuesday on the CSI LA Facebook page, a popular investigative site with 1.3 million followers.

The page administrator asked whether local interests would be uppermost for a foreign adviser, and how much foreign influence would be involved when it came to local-level decision-making.

Mr Anutin responded: “If there was a hidden interest, it would not be a public appointment in the first place. However, for the sake of fairness, this is all about appropriateness.”