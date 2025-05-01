Fake Thailand Digital Arrival Card website alert

Listen to this article

Beware: Any website asking you to pay money for a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, such as the one above, is a scam. (Screenshot)

The first fake Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) website has already been spotted on the day that the real system made its debut for foreign visitors to the kingdom.

The fake website, claiming to be from an official third-party service provider, asks users to pay a processing fee of US$10 while the real one is free.

The TDAC system replaces the paper TM6 arrival cards that travellers used to fill out. It is required for all foreign nationals entering Thailand by air, sea or land and took effect on May 1.

Travellers can fill out their details at the official TDAC website, after which they will receive an email that they can show on arrival in the country.

Responding to confusion about the deadline for applying, the Immigration Bureau has clarified that applications can be submitted within a three-day period prior to arrival, but not earlier. Some previous reports said applications had to be made at least three days before arrival.

“The system is fully ready, and backup measures are in place to ensure smooth operations. During the initial phase, travellers who encounter any issues can temporarily use a paper immigration form,” the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said in a statement.

There are also computer terminals available at Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport for travellers who need to fill out a TDAC form when they arrive.