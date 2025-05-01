Trio arrested with 450kg of crystal meth

Three cars seized after large haul of Bangkok-bound drugs found following car chase in Nong Khai

Listen to this article

Three suspects are held as an officer inspects plastic bags containing crystal methamphetamine worth about 450 million baht in Nong Khai province early Thursday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Three drug couriers have been arrested and 450 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine seized following a car chase in Nong Khai province, police said on Thursday.

The three men — identified only as Prasobsuk, 23, Thongthawat, 28, and Chalanthorn, 20, all from Khon Kaen — were apprehended shortly after their vehicles drove past a police checkpoint in Tha Bo district of the northeastern province.

Seized from them were 450 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth over 450 million baht and three cars, said Pol Maj Gen Kittisak Plathong, commander of Border Patrol Police Region 2.

Intelligence gathering officers had been closely monitoring the activities of the three suspects and their associates for about one year and learned that they often rented cars from various rental shops to smuggle drugs, Pol Maj Gen Kittisak said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Investigators subsequently learned that the gang planned to smuggle large quantities of crystal methamphetamine from Bueng Kan through Nong Khai and Khon Kaen and onward to Bangkok. Officers were dispatched to keep watch on the smuggling route.

Border patrol police spotted three suspected cars approaching the checkpoint in Tha Bo district. They signalled the vehicles to stop but the drivers sped off, and the officers gave chase.

The three vehicles were subsequently intercepted. Three men were arrested and three others managed to flee.

During questioning, the three suspects reportedly confessed to having been hired for 300,000 baht to smuggle the drugs. They were also given some ecstasy pills imprinted with a Labubu character for personal use, said Pol Maj Gen Kittisak.