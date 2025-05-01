US to return 4 sculptures looted from Buri Ram

Artefacts located at San Francisco museum had been smuggled out of Thailand in 1964

Four sculptures believed to have been stolen from Prasat Hin Khao Plai Bat II in Buri Ram. The United States is preparing to return the sculptures to Thailand. (Photo: Fine Arts Department)

The United States will return to Thailand four sculptures believed to have been stolen from Prasat Hin Khao Plai Bat II in Buri Ram, according to Phnombootra Chandrajoti, director-general of the the Fine Arts Department.

He said the department was informed on April 26 by an officer from Homeland Security Investigations in the US that the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco had removed the four items from its inventory so that they can be repatriated.

The four items are three Bodhisattva sculptures and one Buddha statue, which were among several artefacts discovered in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram and smuggled out of the country in 1964. They have come to be known as the Prakhon Chai sculptures.

According to Mr Phnombootra, evidence suggests that Douglas Latchford, an American art dealer who died in Bangkok in 2020, excavated the sculptures from Prasat Hin Khao Plai Bat II on Plai Bat Mountain.

A department committee tracking the stolen Prakhon Chai artefacts learned that they were in San Francisco and asked David Keller, an investigator with the HSI, to help back in 2017.

The museum reviewed the evidence submitted by Mr Keller and acknowledged that the artefacts had been smuggled out of Thailand. A months-long process of gathering public input resulted in the museum’s decision on April 22 to remove the items from its inventory.

In November last year, the US returned four 3,000-year-old Ban Chiang artefacts — a clay pottery item, a bangle and two cylindrical beads — to Thailand.

Two ancient statues — the “Golden Boy”, or standing Shiva, and a kneeling woman — were also returned from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May last year.