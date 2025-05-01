Hospital chief faces drunk-driving probe

Two TV crew members injured when vehicle crashed into food shop in Chaiyaphum

A Chaiyaphum hospital director is facing a disciplinary investigation as well as criminal charges for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his vehicle into a roadside food shop, seriously injuring two people.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that Dr Phuttha Samadchai, director of Nong Bua Daeng Hospital in the northeastern province, would face a full inquiry.

The crash took place in Muang district around 10pm on Wednesday when a car, displaying a ministry logo and driven by Dr Phuttha, veered onto the footpath and crashed into the roadside restaurant. Two crew members from Amarin TV and Thai Rath TV, who were ordering food, sustained serious injuries.

Authorities reported that the driver initially refused a breathalyser test and allegedly made threats at the scene. However, a later blood test revealed an alcohol level of 119 milligrammes per 100 millilitres — far exceeding the legal limit of 50mg.

Mr Somsak said drunk-driving charges would be filed if the evidence confirms the violation, emphasising that the ministry would also take strict action without leniency. Dr Phuttha could face additional penalties for refusing a breathalyser test, he added.

Police are gathering further evidence, including witness testimony that placed the suspect at a pub-style restaurant shortly before the crash.

Mr Somsak also assured that all injured parties would receive proper medical care and the case would be handled with full transparency.