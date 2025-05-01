PM signs condolence book for Pope Francis

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pays her respects to Pope Francis at the Apostolic Nunciature of Thailand, where she also signed the book of condolences on the passing of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday visited the Apostolic Nunciature of Thailand, the formal name for the Vatican embassy, to sign the book of condolences following the passing of Pope Francis.

The Pope died at the age of 88 on April 21 in Vatican City. A funeral mass was held on April 26 at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Among those who also paid their respects were Paolo Dionisi, the Italian ambassador to Thailand, and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a prominent businessman and Thai philanthropist, who was awarded the Knights Grand Cross of the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great — one of the highest honours the Catholic Church bestows upon laypersons.

Ms Paetongtarn earlier expressed her sadness on the pope’s passing on social media.

“On behalf of the people of Thailand, I extend my profound sorrow and deepest condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” she wrote.

“His unwavering compassion, moral courage, noble humility, and tireless pursuit of peace inspired millions of people across faiths and nations. Thailand joins the world in mourning the loss of a true beacon of humanity. May His Holiness rest in eternal peace.”