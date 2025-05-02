Activists highlight key issues

Listen to this article

Working unity: Members of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, the State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation and other labour networks are seen before a march to Government House to mark Labour Day. A moment of silence was held for the workers who perished in the collapse of the State Audit Office building. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichienbut)

Workers and activists in Bangkok marked Labour Day on Thursday by calling for better protections and fairer treatment for employees.

Many held parades with participants carrying signs and banners to highlight key labour issues, including fairer wage adjustments and payment during maternity leave.

At Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall in Bangkok, Panus Thailuan, president of the National Congress of Thai Labour, made a nine-point demand aimed at enhancing the quality of life for workers.

Key proposals included the enactment of a law to establish a risk insurance fund to guarantee employment, the exemption of income tax on severance pay in all cases, increasing the minimum old-age pension to no less than 5,000 baht and amending the Labour Ministry's regulation to ensure monthly salaried employees receive 1.5 times their wage for overtime work, the same rate granted to daily-wage employees.

Other demands included an upgrade of the Labour Safety Division to the Department of Labour Safety and the appointment of a working group under the Labour Ministry to monitor the progress of their demands.

According to Mr Panus, the most crucial demand among the nine is the need to establish a risk insurance fund that protects workers from unfair dismissal and non-payment of severance packages.

This demand stems from repeated cases of employers shutting down businesses without compensating their employees, such as the case involving Yarnapund Public Co Ltd, which owed workers some 400 million baht in severance pay.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn received the proposals from the labour representatives, saying their demands did not fall on deaf ears and many of them were already under review.

He also pledged to implement proactive policies that provide comprehensive care to both domestic and foreign workers to ensure job and income security.

According to Mr Phiphat, the ministry operates on the principle that "everyone must have a job, skills, security and a good quality of life".

To commemorate Labour Day yesterday, the ministry also organised various activities for workers, including free medical check-ups, flu vaccinations and a job fair offering about 174,000 vacancies.