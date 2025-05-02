'Shaky' 6 months ahead

Listen to this article

Thailand's economy will likely experience "turbulence" for six months, during which the government will roll out proactive measures to help cushion any negative impacts, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said yesterday.

Mr Pichai, also the finance minister, blamed the expected instability mainly on a volatile global economic situation.

"There's been a major global shift, triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy, which has impacted all economies," he said.

"However, we believe the world will eventually adjust and co-exist under the new conditions," he said. "But in the short term, we expect a temporary economic downturn, which still requires a further assessment."

Currently enjoying a trade surplus with the US, Thailand will seek to rebalance its trade relations as much as possible by importing more goods from the US, particularly agricultural products such as maize and fish for processing into animal feed, Mr Pichai said.

Thailand will also increase the volume of its imports of US energy products if their prices remain competitive, he said.

As for stimulating domestic recovery, the government plans to support more foreign investments in Thailand, with a focus on high-tech sectors that integrate Thai supply chains, he said. This means, he said, the government will be more selective in choosing foreign investments.

In the public sector, government investment will be directed towards solving structural issues such as flood and drought management, which range from small to large scale, he said.

A proposed entertainment complex scheme, which legalised casinos will be allowed to be part of, remains on the cards as it is hoped to help boost national revenue, he said.

"If there are no major disruptions, it is still believed that Thailand's GDP can grow by over 3% this year," said Mr Pichai, adding Thailand is still on the right track to achieve its initial economic growth target, despite the global situation.

First-quarter GDP growth is initially expected to exceed 2.5%, possibly nearing 3%, but now that the impact of the US tariff policy has caused global markets to falter, a global economic slowdown may be more apparent by the third quarter, if the uncertainty continues, he said.

"Therefore, Thailand now requires contingency plans which could be immediately implemented when needed," he said.

Mr Pichai said the government's planned investments need to be carefully prioritised, and it should only allow urgent investments to be implemented amid the expected instability.

Among other measures prepared is a proposed expansion of the "Khun Su, Rao Chuay" household debt relief programme, which will be submitted to the cabinet in June or July, he said. In the new phase of the project, where debtors who pay off 10% of their debt will have the remaining amount forgiven by financial institutions, the eligible debt threshold will be raised from 5,000 baht to 10,000 baht, he said.

Commenting on the Bank of Thailand's lowering of the policy interest rate by 0.25%, he said the cut should be used to shore up investment.

The Fiscal Police Office (FPO), meanwhile, has revised the country's GDP growth forecast for 2025 down to 2.1%, citing the economic impact of Mr Trump's tariff policies. However, if the US eventually choose to impose only a 10% tariff on Thai imports rather than the announced 36%, Thailand's GDP could rebound to 2.5%, said FPO director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

Now that Thailand's economic outlook hangs in the balance, what the government needs to do is expedite the disbursement of the 2025 fiscal budget, said Mr Pornchai. For fiscal year 2025, the government aims for a disbursement rate of 94.4%, with current expenditure targeted at 101% and capital investment at 74.8%, he said.