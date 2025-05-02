Moody's cuts outlook for banks

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) yesterday changed the outlook of seven Thai financial institutions to negative from stable.

They are Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krungthai Bank (KTB), Kasikornbank (KBank), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), SCB X, a technology conglomerate and holding company of SCB, TMBThanachart Bank (ttb), and Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIMT).

On Tuesday, Moody's changed its outlook on the government of Thailand to negative.

The action was driven by the change in outlook on Thailand's Baa1 sovereign rating to negative from stable, reflecting increased risk of a further weakening in Thailand's economic and fiscal strength, amid new US tariffs and heightened global uncertainty, Moody's said in a statement.

A deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop could weigh on the credit profiles of Thai banks, which have been struggling with loan growth and asset quality issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

It would also weaken the Thai government's capacity to support the banks when required, the statement added.

"If Thailand's sovereign rating is downgraded, it would lead to rating downgrades for the seven Thai financial institutions mentioned above, given that their long-term deposit and/or issuer ratings include government support uplift and/or are now the same as the sovereign rating," the statement said.

Moody's announced that it would downgrade the seven banks' long-term deposit and/or issuer ratings if Thailand's sovereign rating is downgraded.

Their ratings would also be under downward pressure if there is a material weakening in their standalone creditworthiness or a significant deterioration in the domestic operating environment for banks, it said.

An upgrade of their long-term deposit and/or issuer ratings is unlikely given their negative outlooks, the statement added.

However, Moody's would change their outlook back to stable if Thailand's sovereign rating is affirmed at Baa1 and the outlook is revised back to stable, the statement noted.

BBL, KTB, KBank, SCB and ttb are five of six Domestic Systemically Important Banks in the country, besides Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya).

Krungsri's major shareholder is the Japanese-based MUFG Bank, with 76.88% of total registered capital.

Meanwhile, EXIMT is a state-owned bank.