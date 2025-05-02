Eurasian Economic Union FTA pressed at Brics talks in Rio

Thailand seized the opportunity to advance negotiations on a Thailand–Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) free trade agreement (FTA) during a bilateral meeting with Russia on the sidelines of the Brics Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday.

Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said during a weekly press briefing at the ministry that Minister Maris Sangiampongsa had been invited by his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to attend the Brics Partnership Session in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The gathering, held under the theme "The Role of the Global South in Reinforcing Multilateralism", reflects Brazil's broader Brics chairmanship agenda: "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance."

Mr Maris engaged in a series of bilateral meetings to reaffirm Thailand's commitment to working closely with the Brics framework and to enhance bilateral relations with individual member states.

He also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Those talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism and cultural exchange between Thailand and Russia.

According to Mr Nikorndej, Thailand capitalised on this opportunity to push forward negotiations for the Thailand–EEU FTA, which had been under consideration in previous dialogues.

"The meeting with Minister Lavrov provided a timely platform for Thailand to reiterate its interest in deepening trade ties with the Eurasian Economic Union," the spokesperson said.

The EEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

According to the EEU's official data, the bloc accounts for 3.2% of global GDP, 2.2% of global industrial output (2022), and 2.7% of global exports (2021).

"As Russia is a key member of both Brics and the EEU, Thailand considered this a strategic opportunity to advance FTA negotiations," the spokesperson concluded.