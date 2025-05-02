Hospital sees breakthrough in stem cell transplant for cancer

Rajavithi Hospital has successfully performed its first stem cell transplantation on a patient diagnosed with multiple myeloma (MM), a form of cancer, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's efforts to advance life-saving medical technologies.

Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, director of Rajavithi Hospital, revealed yesterday that the hospital recently provided haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) to a 60-year-old patient with MM, under the close collaboration of a multidisciplinary medical team.

Dr Jinda said the patient complained of severe pain in the spine, which led to the diagnosis of MM, a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow.

The medical team began treatment with chemotherapy, which yielded a very good partial response (VGPR). Following this, the team proceeded with advanced treatment involving stem cell collection, successfully harvesting 11.21 million cells per kilogramme from the patient.

On Feb 16, the collected healthy cells were transplanted back into the patient through an autologous haematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Within nine days, the patient showed significant signs of recovery without any complications and demonstrated a strong response to the treatment, the hospital said.

MM is caused by the abnormal proliferation of plasma cells, which leads to high protein levels in the blood, often resulting in bone pain, fractures, kidney failure, and elevated calcium levels.

"Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation not only improves the chances of survival but also offers a more effective treatment outcome," Dr Jinda said.

Autologous stem cell transplants involve using a patient's own blood stem cells to replace damaged bone marrow. This method helps avoid compatibility issues commonly associated with donor transplants, reducing the risk of rejection and other complications.

The success of this stem cell transplantation marks a crucial step forward in the hospital's capacity to offer cutting-edge treatment for patients who are suffering from complex diseases, Dr Jinda said.