Life-saving campaign can also save 22.8 billion baht

The government has launched a nationwide health initiative against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), targeting more than 38 million citizens in a bid to save over 22 billion baht in national healthcare costs.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday presided over the launch of this major public health initiative, which aims to provide screening and preventive healthcare services to nearly 40 million Thais to reduce the burden of NCDs.

The government campaign, which kicked off yesterday and will run until Sept 30, is expected to save over 22 billion baht in healthcare costs in fiscal year 2025.

Titled "Healthcare for All Ages", it highlights the government's ongoing commitment to universal healthcare under the banner "30 Baht Anywhere with Strong Public Health for a Thailand Free from NCDs".

It aims to deliver early screening and preventive services across all age groups, focusing on major NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and heart conditions.

The project also includes modern health risk assessments using technologies like AI-based retinal scans for diabetic patients.

In her keynote speech, Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, noting that while NCDs are non-infectious, they remain the leading cause of death in the kingdom.

She stressed that educating people about maintaining good health is key to reducing mortality and improving national productivity.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin highlighted the severity of NCDs in Thailand.

Mr Somsak said that last year, 506,593 Thais were diagnosed with stage-3 chronic kidney disease, while over 349,000 stroke patients were reported in 2023, resulting in more than 36,000 deaths.