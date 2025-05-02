VAT mulled for firms with less revenue

Listen to this article

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira makes his opening address at the "MOF Journey 150 Years" event to mark the 150th anniversary of the Ministry of Finance at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Thursday floated an idea of collecting value-added tax (VAT) from businesses with an annual income below 1.8 million baht to boost state income and reduce budget deficits.

Currently, businesses with an annual income of that amount or higher are required to pay VAT in addition to other taxes.

The finance minister proposed introducing "VAT Category 2" as adopted in some European countries. If businesses with annual earnings of 1.5 million baht pay 1% VAT, it would generate an additional 200 billion baht in revenue.

According to Mr Pichai, young entrepreneurs tend to report income below the 1.8-million-baht threshold to avoid VAT obligations and to pay only personal income tax.

A business with an annual income of 1.5 million baht is allowed to deduct expenses at 60%, with the remaining amount subject to personal income tax, and this results in an annual tax payment of just over 10,000 baht.

By expanding the VAT base, the government would be able to reduce the budget deficit to 3.5% of GDP from 4.4% at present, he said, adding the increase in revenue could be spent on investment projects.

Mr Pichai said cutting down on expenditure is difficult due to fixed costs, particularly the salaries of nearly three million civil servants, so new revenue sources must be found.

Currently, the government's tax revenue collection stands at only 15.5% of GDP, compared with the peak level of 17%.

On increasing domestic purchasing power, he said one approach would be to resolve household debt, which is estimated at 16.4 trillion baht. Of this amount, 1.2 trillion baht is classified as non-performing loans affecting about 5.4 million debtors.

Mr Pichai said 3 million of 5.4 million debtors owe less than 100,000 baht each, and the ministry plans to clear these debts within three months.

For those with NPLs exceeding 100,000 baht, he said financial institutions will be asked to restructure the debt, while the ministry will provide soft loans to support them.

Moreover, Mr Pichai said the government aims to raise income for the country's 28 million farmers by improving rice production efficiency. He added that reducing rice cultivation areas by 15 million rai would help cut supply and drive up market prices.