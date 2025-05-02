Platform riders 'deserve better benefits'

Kritsada: Currentrules 'not fair'

A Thammasat University academic says that digital platform riders should be categorised as company employees under the social security law, and not a type of informal worker with limited access to basic work benefits.

These riders are incorrectly categorised as "semi-independent" workers, one of the two types of informal workers defined by the freelance labour bill, said Asst Prof Kritsada Theerakosonphong, a lecturer at Thammasat University's Faculty of Social Administration and member of a subcommittee on the development of the Social Security system under Section 40 of the Social Security Act, yesterday.

The other type of freelance worker defined in the same draft law is an "independent worker", a term which refers to those without employers, such as farmers who own their land, street vendors and motorcycle taxi drivers, he said.

The definition of a platform delivery rider in this draft law would prevent them from receiving work benefits and push them out of the formal labour system, even though they function as though they are company employees, he said.

These riders follow company rules and wear uniforms while also facing risks at work, like road accidents, he added.

The draft has sparked criticism from a labour network, which on April 18 submitted to Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn an open letter expressing its objection to the bill, said Asst Prof Kritsada.

The bill, which has been in the works since before the Covid-19 pandemic, is currently awaiting cabinet approval, he says.

"For semi-independent workers, this is a fundamental misclassification. Just look at the name, it's obvious that they are not truly independent," he said.

"Riders are at high risk of road accidents. Yet because they're labelled as freelancers, companies take no responsibility to protect them," he said.