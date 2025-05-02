Envoys mark 75 years of Thai-Indonesian relations

Listen to this article

As Thailand and Indonesia mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, diplomats say Myanmar and transnational crimes are the top agendas for both countries to work together towards a shared goal of regional peace and stability.

Mirza Nurhidayat, director of Southeast Asian affairs at the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA), said in strategic sectors like defence, economy and people-to-people relations, Thailand and Indonesia could create a roadmap for longstanding regional peace and stability.

Such collaboration is particularly urgent especially when addressing issues of transnational crimes in Southeast Asia, said Mr Nurhidayat at a public forum titled "75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand Partnership: Strengthening of a Dynamic Collaboration for Regional Prosperity and Stability", held by the Institute of Security and International Studies and the Indonesian Embassy at Chulalongkorn University on Wednesday.

According to Mr Nurhidayat, more than 600 Indonesians have fallen victim to scammers based in Myanmar. While the repatriation of Indonesian nationals was recently facilitated by Thailand, he suggested that Thailand and Indonesia could strengthen security cooperation, such as tackling the abuse of technology or sharing the details of criminal cases, for future preventive measures.

On Myanmar, Mr Nurhidayat affirmed Indonesia's commitment to the five-point consensus, a strategic framework to de-escalate conflicts in Myanmar adopted by Asean in 2021, and urged Thailand to help push the agenda.

"We could be moving [the five-point consensus] forward [together], hoping for better and long-lasting peace in Myanmar," he said.

Aside from security, Mr Nurhidayat said the student exchange schemes between both nations could help strengthen not only the people-to-people relations but also address the skills the market needs to create a more competent workforce for both nations.

He also said the trade between the two had been less than it should be. Therefore, both sides need to tap the potential of strategic business sectors that could boost bilateral trade while working together to create a conducive and friendly business atmosphere.

Suwit Mangkhala, the Thai MFA's Asean Affairs Department Deputy Director-General, pointed out that both countries enjoyed a longstanding relationship, resulting in significant contributions at the Asean level, thereby making Asean more relevant on the global stage.

This relationship could play out in the face of the current geopolitical rivalry, where Asean's role could be to bridge the differences or gaps between the great powers, he said.