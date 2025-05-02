Cable car study gets two-year extension

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has approved a two-year extension for the feasibility study of the proposed cable car project at Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province.

The extension aims to support the government's plan to move the project forward.

DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa stated that the decision followed a recent meeting with the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta).

The department resolved to grant Dasta a two-year permit to conduct studies within forested areas for the cable car project.

This extended period will encompass all necessary assessments, including a feasibility study, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and detailed design work.

If the EIA is approved by the National Environment Board, the project is expected to proceed with strong backing from local communities, according to Mr Attapol.

"All studies should be completed within two years to ensure the project is ready for implementation," he said. "There is now far less opposition than in the past. On the contrary, we see significant local support, driven by hopes for increased community income."

He added that once construction is complete, Dasta will transfer the cable car system to the DNP to oversee the operations.

Visitor numbers will be limited to the park's daily capacity of 5,000 people.

While acknowledging that the project could cause ecological disruption, Mr Attapol said that the impact would be minimal and manageable.

Modern cable car technology will require only small areas of the forest to install support pillars along the planned 4.4-kilometre route.

The department also plans to enhance tourism management within a 10km area of the park. This includes road improvements and the introduction of shuttle bus services between major destinations.

Looking ahead, the department is preparing to open a new zone featuring safari-like scenery and the opportunity to observe wild elephants in their natural habitat.

"The cable car will be a new draw for tourists," the DNP chief said. "A national park cannot thrive without supporting the surrounding communities. We must find a balance between tourism development and environmental conservation."

The project was initially proposed in 2012 but faced prolonged delays due to opposition from conservation groups concerned about potential ecological damage from increased visitor traffic.