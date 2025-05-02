Disaster alert system test Friday in selected areas across Thailand

A man shows an example of a disaster alert message on his mobile phone on April 18. The first, limited test will be conducted on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The first-ever nationwide test of the cell broadcast disaster alert system will take place at 1pm on Friday in five locations across the country.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will launch the test within a two-kilometre radius of the provincial hall in Chiang Rai, Ubon Ratchathani, Suphan Buri and Songkhla, and the Government Complex in Bangkok.

Mobile phone owners in the areas will receive a text message and a sound alert even if their devices are in silent mode.

More tests will be conducted on Wednesday and on May 9.

A medium-scale test on Wednesday will be carried out in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district and four Muang districts in Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surat Thani provinces.

A large-scale test on May 13 will cover the entirety of Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Bangkok.

The tests are part of the government’s initiative to strengthen Thailand’s disaster response infrastructure in partnership with the Interior Ministry, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, the Public Relations Department and telecom providers, including AIS, True and National Telecom.

The government decided to design the alert system after the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation failed to promptly warn people of the impacts of the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28. Many received the alert more than 10 hours after the country was rattled by the tremor.