Reckless driving doctor quits job, fails to agree on damages with victim

Listen to this article

Nong Bua Daeng Hospital director Phuttha Samadchai is interrogated by police at Chaiyaphum station on Thursday. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM - The director of Nong Bua Daeng Hospital has decided to retire early after his alleged drink-driving that injured two men dining at a roadside food shop.

Phuttha Samadchai said on Thursday he had decided to end his bureaucratic career to fight possible charges related to drunk driving. He still had one year left in office at the district hospital in Nong Bua Daeng district in the northeastern province.

The plan to end his career next year was derailed after he drove a Public Health Ministry vehicle into a roadside shop in Muang district on Wednesday night. The accident injured two television cameramen: 33-year-old Aes Eiampha from Amarin TV and 35-year-old Thossawat Inpook from Thairath TV.

Dr Phuttha refused to take a breathalyser test for three hours after the incident. A later test revealed an alcohol level of 119 milligrammes per 100 millilitres, far exceeding the legal limit of 50.

His retirement plan still needs endorsement from the ministry. It would mean he would be eligible for all state retirement benefits if approved.

The embattled doctor is still facing a disciplinary probe by the ministry. His benefits could be in jeopardy if he is found guilty in the ministry investigation or loses a court fight on the charges.

Police at Muang police station have yet to press charges against him, saying they would wait for the official result of the blood test for alcohol from Chaiyaphum Hospital and medical reports of the two injured people.

The hospital director was allowed to leave by police but was transferred to work in Chaiyaphum's Provincial Public Health Office.

Police are mediating between the hospital chief and the two injured TV crew members.

Deputy Chaiyaphum police chief Pol Col Suksan Traithip said on Thursday that Mr Thossawat of Thairath TV demanded 300,000 baht in cash for compensation for medical treatment and damages, but Dr Puttha rejected the sum.

The next meeting was set for May 15, and would include Mr Aes of Amarin TV as he is nursing an injury at a hospital.