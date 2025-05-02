Engineer with PhD loses over B8m to scammers pretending to be from DSI

Social media activist Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive) Facebook page, and a 32-year-old engineer who fell victim to scammers speak to reporters and show evidence of money transfers to the gang. (Capture from TV Online Channel 8 via Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page)

A 32-year-old engineer with a PhD degree claimed scammers had duped him into transferring more than 8 million baht to their accounts.

The victim, identified only as Siwat, turned to social media activist Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive) Facebook page, for help after losing a huge sum of money to members of a call centre scam gang posing as officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

The popular social media page shared his story on Thursday and it quickly went viral.

Mr Siwat, who worked as an engineer, told Mr Ekkapop that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the DSI on April 5. The man told him he was suspected of involvement in opening mule accounts for a well-known former politician who was earlier arrested.

He was later told to add the caller as a friend in the Line chat app and the two had a video call. The caller sent him documents about the confiscation of the alleged mule accounts and told him to transfer his money for "examination of the money trail". The caller had set a condition that he must stay in a room or any area where he would not be disturbed.

Fear and threats

The engineer said he was very shocked at the time because the caller told him that his assets and those of his family members would be confiscated if he failed to comply with the instruction.

A young woman claiming to be another DSI official later called him and then transferred the call to another person. There were then continuous calls every day for seven days and seven nights, he said. During this period, he made 11 money transfers totalling 8.46 million baht from five bank accounts to the gang for "examination".

He was also asked to go to Hat Yai district in Songkhla province to convert savings certificates he had bought from a Government Savings Bank branch there into money transfers for the gang. The call remained on hold throughout the trip to Hat Yai except for when he boarded a flight.

He did not realise he had fallen victim to a scam gang until he told his father what had happened.

Mr Siwat said he had lived abroad for nine years and had never encountered this kind of scam. He returned to work in Thailand a year previously and often received phone calls from scammers, but he was aware of their tricks. But this time, the scammers took a new approach with documents. Gripped by fears after their threats, he said he felt obliged to follow their instructions.

In addition to the money he transferred, he almost lost his condominium room worth about 7 million baht. The gang asked him to mortgage the title deed for his condominium room and then transfer the proceeds, but the mortgage process failed.

He said he had already contacted banks to help recover the money transferred to the gang, but had been unsuccessful.

Mr Ekkkapop said he had coordinated with cybercrime police to track down those involved in the scam gang.

The social media activist called on the government to take drastic measures to crack down on scammers.