Phuket boat taxis linking beaches and airport possible this year

Listen to this article

Speedboats take tourists for a trip from a beach in Phuket. The resort island plans boat taxi services between beaches and the airport this year. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Boat taxi services connecting some beaches and the airport are expected to make a debut later this year, a senior Marine Department official said on Friday.

Surachai Burapanonthachai of the department's planning office said the island could possibly introduce the first commuting boat service within four months.

The first route could start from western beaches on the island to Phuket airport, with piers at Patong, Kata and Karon among possible locations, and a trip could take about one hour, he added.

The boat taxi operation was mooted during a meeting between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and officials and business leaders in January to solve traffic congestion on the island, especially the road from the airport to downtown and popular beaches.

Mr Surachai said the department planned another route from the eastern coast in the next fiscal year as the western part would be directly impacted by winds and rough waters during the monsoon season. Possible lines to the airport from the eastern side could include Yamu cape, Kaew island, Hin cape and Por bay.