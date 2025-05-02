Hospital admits to blood type error in concrete accident victim's treatment

Chunks of concrete from the old Mahachai flyover rest on the injured pickup driver's seat, on Rama II Road on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Following the death of a pickup truck driver who succumbed to severe injuries after being struck by falling concrete from a flyover on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province, a hospital has admitted that it administered the wrong blood type during his treatment.

Amnat Thongkham, 46, sustained serious injuries when two heavy chunks of concrete fell from the 30-year-old Mahachai-Krathumbaen flyover on Tuesday morning. Despite efforts to save him, he died at Samut Sakhon Hospital on Tuesday night due to a ruptured liver and bleeding in his abdomen.

Dr Thanakrit Jitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, said on Friday concerns arose regarding the medical response after it was revealed that hospital staff had given Amnat blood type A, despite him having blood type B.

"An investigation by the Ministry of Public Health showed the hospital's admission of the error," he confirmed.

Amnat had arrived in critical condition, having lost a significant amount of blood. Under standard protocol, type O blood — compatible with all blood types — should have been used, but due to a shortage of type O blood, staff resorted to using type B, which ultimately led to a lab error identifying it as type A.

Dr Thanakrit said discussions would first focus on the circumstances surrounding the falling concrete before addressing the hospital's handling of the patient's treatment and the blood type mix-up.

"Priority must be given to understanding the cause of the accident that led to the concrete falling,” he said. "Once we have clarity on that, we will discuss with the hospital regarding their errors in treatment."

Following the concrete falling incident on Tuesday, Amnat was transferred from Mahachai Hospital to Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital, and then to the better-equipped Samut Sakhon Hospital.

The delayed intercity expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.

Most recently, on April 4, a pickup truck driver was injured by a falling crane.