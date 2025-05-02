Bangkok-Butterworth train service to resume by July

A passenger takes a photo with a train on a platform at Krungthep Aphiwat station in Bangkok on Jan 3. (Photo: PR SRT Facebook account)

Thailand and Malaysia will revive a train line between Bangkok and Butterworth in the next three months following a pledge by their leaders to expand transport links.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit said on Friday the revived operation would start no later than July and called the move akey milestone in progress to connect the two countries.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) terminated the express train service from the Thai capital to Butterworth in 2016, terminating the service at Padang Besar, a border train station shared by the two countries.

The restored service was discussed in talks between Mr Suriya and his Malaysian counterpart, Anthony Loke, in Bangkok on Friday. Another planned train link would connect Sungai Kolok station in Narathiwat province to Tumpat in Malaysia's Kelantan state.

KTMB, standing for Keretapi Tanah Malayu, is the partner of the SRT.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to accelerate ties between the two countries, including more cross-border transport options.