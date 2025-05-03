TV hosts sue auditor-general

Two television hosts yesterday filed a police complaint against Auditor-General Montien Charoenphol over the collapse of the State Auditor Office's (SAO) 2.1-billion-baht building on March 28.

Damrong Phuttan and Narakorn Tiyayon lodged the complaint at Bang Sue police station. They accused Mr Monthien and a former auditor-general, Prachak Boonyang, who signed a deal to contract ITD-CREC to construct the building, of carelessness causing deaths and dereliction of duty.

Ms Narakorn said that more than 30 days have passed, but Mr Monthien has not offered any apology or shown responsibility over the incident.

Mr Damrong said the collapse of the SAO building means that more than 2.1 billion baht in taxpayers' money went down the drain. "Relevant officials should step forward and take responsibility," he said.

Rescuers retrieved 13 more bodies from the debris of the collapsed building yesterday, bringing the death toll to 74, with nine injuries and around 20 people still missing.

The 13 bodies were discovered by rescue teams using heavy machinery in Zone D, with some additional remains and small body parts detected, totalling 41 cases in the area, said Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of City Hall's disaster prevention and mitigation office.

He said efforts to access Zone C have been hampered due to its height of four metres and concerns about the stability of the remaining building structure. It is suspected the third-floor walkway collapsed into a deeper area below, which may contain more victims. The rescuers have expanded the use of their machinery, aiming to reach inaccessible locations, he added.

Amid investigations into the building's elevator shafts, which are believed to be a potential starting point for the collapse, he said the area would be secured to allow engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to assess the walls and elevator shafts for evidence.

The lift shafts' walls were reportedly much thinner than normal, prompting concerns that this was a factor.