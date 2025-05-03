Thailand eyes OECD membership by 2030

Thailand aims to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2030, which would help align the country's policy frameworks with international standards, boost investment, and amplify its voice on global economic platforms.

The 2025 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum was held yesterday in Bangkok by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with the OECD, to strengthen ties between OECD member states and Southeast Asian countries.

Founded in 1960 with 20 founding members, the OECD has grown to include 38 member countries. Eight other countries, namely Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania, Thailand, and Indonesia, are currently in various stages of accession talks.

Thailand and Indonesia, the two largest economies in Southeast Asia, are the first in the region to formally begin the process of joining the OECD.

During the "OECD Membership -- The Journey and the Destination" forum, Chutinthorn Gongsakdi, Secretary to the Foreign Affairs Minister, said a committee steering OECD accession was established in March, and the country aims to become a full OECD member by 2030.

"The process may take up to seven years, but it is a marathon worth running," he said. "We may or may not reach the finish line, but we will gain immense value from the journey, which aligns with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals."

Mr Chutintorn noted that Thailand is currently preparing a "Preliminary Memorandum", a self-assessment of the country's legal, policy, and regulatory alignment with OECD instruments.

This document will soon be submitted to the OECD's technical committees for review. The accession process will then move into a more in-depth evaluation phase covering a wide range of policy areas, eventually leading to an official opinion and a final decision by the OECD Council.

According to him, Thailand's priorities for cooperation with the OECD include anti-corruption, foreign direct investment facilitation, responsible business conduct, green transition, AI, digital economy development, and ageing society policies.

"We are committed to strengthening ties with the OECD based on shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and an open, transparent economy," Mr Chutintorn said.

He added that OECD membership would help Thailand align its legal and policy frameworks with international standards, increase Thai investment in OECD countries, and amplify the country's voice in global economic platforms. "As we are also aiming to become a high-income country by 2037, the OECD's expertise will be vital in achieving that goal," he said.

Gita Kothari, OECD Accession Coordinator, explained that countries undergoing accession are evaluated on governance, business practices, regulatory frameworks, tax systems, administrative capacity, and social indicators.

She added that participation from Thailand and Indonesia would provide the OECD with broader perspectives, new voices, and valuable experiences that will strengthen the organisation's relevance in today's global context.

She also praised Thailand's clear goal, which she said would help maintain political momentum, adding that the technical review phase for Thailand is expected to begin in December after the preliminary memorandum is submitted.