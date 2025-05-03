EC acknowledges bribe allegation

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong acknowledged an accusation against EC commissioner Thitichet Nuchanat, who has been accused by a former auditor-general of accepting a bribe.

According to the police report filed in March last year by the then SAO governor, Mr Thitichet, and the involved SAO official offered him the bribe, but he rejected it.

Mr Ittiporn earlier received a petition from a group of senators to investigate the case. However, he said that the EC would not form a special committee to look into it because there is an investigation mechanism already in place and the EC needs to maintain neutrality.

A group of senators previously said the EC should maintain its credibility by looking into the case itself.

"If the EC looks into it, it would make itself look good and credible for it to look into future cases related to elections," said Senator Pol Maj Gen Kamrob Panyakaew.

It was reported that the SAO official involved in the bribery was investigated and later dismissed from his position. He claimed he was manipulated and is now appealing the dismissal.

The police transferred his case to a prosecutor, who then referred it to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the offence was made while he was in office.