Election Commission official faces bribe allegation

EC declines to conduct its own investigation, saying justice will take its course

Listen to this article

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has acknowledged an accusation against commissioner Thitichet Nuchanat, who has been accused by a former auditor-general of taking part in bribery.

According to a police report filed in March last year by the then head of the Office of the Auditor General, Mr Thitichet and an official with the State Audit Office offered him a bribe in return for a promotion for the latter, but he rejected it.

Mr Ittiporn earlier received a petition from a group of senators to investigate the case. However, he said the poll body would not form a special committee to look into it because there is an investigation mechanism already in place and the commission needs to maintain neutrality.

The senators had said the EC should maintain its credibility by looking into the case itself.

"If the EC looks into it, it would make itself look good and credible for it to look into future cases related to elections," said Senator Kamrob Panyakaew.

It was reported that the audit official involved in the bribery was investigated and dismissed from his position. He claimed he was manipulated and is now appealing the dismissal.

The police transferred his case to a prosecutor, who has referred it to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the offence took place while he was still in office.