Mogul sentenced for land grab

Prayudh: 24-year prison term

Nine people, including state officials, have been handed prison terms for corruption involving the unlawful issuance of land title deeds in areas designated as reserved forest and the land reform area in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 3, in Surin province delivered its verdict on Thursday. The court also fined two private companies.

Prayudh Mahagitsiri, a well-known businessman who will turn 80 this year, received 24 years' imprisonment. His daughter, Ausana, was handed 12 years.

Following the ruling, Prayudh's lawyer submitted a bail request with surety. The court decided to forward the request to the Court of Appeal for further consideration.

The Court of Appeal had not issued a decision on Thursday. As such, the Department of Corrections took all of the defendants into custody at Surin Central Prison. Prayudh was placed in the prison hospital due to pre-existing health conditions.

Yesterday, the court granted him and his daughter bail at 1 million baht each, on the condition that they not travel abroad.

What is this case about?

The case stems from a resolution on July 12, 2021 by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which found nine individuals, including land officials in Sikhiu district, and two private companies -- Lakewood Country Club, of which Prayudh is the chairman and CEO, and Posco Thainox Plc, of which he is an honorary chairman -- guilty of corruption involving the unlawful issuance of land titles in state-owned land areas, specifically reserved forest and land reform zones.

Investigations revealed that the private sector supported government officials in expanding the area the land deeds cover to develop the Mountain Creek Golf & Resort & Residence project of Lakewood Country Club. This constituted collusion and active support of corruption, they found.

The area comprised the Sor Por Kor land reform area and protected forest reserves in Sikhiu district. Through re-surveying and combining plots, the total land increased by 189 rai (about 74 acres), expanding the Mountain Creek Golf & Resort & Residence's total area to 2,304 rai.

Prayudh has consistently denied any involvement in the wrongdoing, stating he neither used nor supported anyone -- public officials included -- in committing the alleged offences.

He affirmed that all land surveys for legally acquired plots were carried out by government officials acting within their authority. These actions were based on the officials' discretion and were performed independently, he said, in full compliance with the regulations and procedures.

What are the sentences?

The court sentenced Prayudh to 24 years in prison on six counts under Section 149 and Section 86 of the Criminal Code, each of which carries a four-year term.

The former section addresses the crime of accepting a bribe as an official, while the latter punishes those who act as accomplices.

Prayudh's daughter, Ausana, was convicted of authorising the use of adjacent land. She received 12 years on four counts under the same laws.

Meanwhile, Krissanapong Pusakulsathaporn, a former land officer of Nakhon Ratchasima, received a 42-year sentence, while Thiamsak Jinda, acting head of the survey department, got 30 years.

Who is Prayudh?

Prayudh is one of Thailand's leading industrialists, known for pioneering numerous groundbreaking initiatives and founding multiple companies under the PM Group umbrella.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of San Diego in the United States and has one son and two daughters.

His family owns several franchises in Thailand, including Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme.

Prayudh's wealth originates from coffee and shipping. He has an estimated net worth of US$2.6 billion (86 billion baht), making him the ninth-richest person in Thailand, according to Forbes 2025.

Nescafe dispute

The legal dispute between Nestlé, the Swiss global food and beverage giant, and the Mahagitsiri family, referred to by Thai media as the "Nescafé godfather", is making waves in Thailand's instant coffee industry.

On April 17, the Min Buri Civil Court scheduled a hearing for June 20 in response to Nestlé's petition challenging the court's jurisdiction in the ongoing Nescafé dispute.

The conflict began after the joint venture between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family -- Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP) -- ended on Dec 31, 2024, without an agreement on the company's future.

Prayudh sought a court injunction, and on April 3, the court temporarily barred Nestlé from producing or selling Nescafé products in Thailand.

Nestlé appealed on April 11, arguing the injunction harms its supply chain and business partners. It also petitioned the president of the Court of Appeal for Specialised Cases to shift the case to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

The Mahagitsiri family claims Nestlé is stalling. While awaiting a decision, Nestlé told its partners they could resume Nescafé sales, citing a separate ruling affirming its trademark rights in Thailand.

Political liaisons

Prayudh once played an important role in Thai politics, beginning his career as a senator in 1997 before rising to become deputy leader of the now-dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party, led by Thaksin Shinawatra.

His political career, however, faced setbacks with two disqualifications -- first in 2002 for failing to fully disclose his assets, and again in 2007 following the dissolution of the Thai Rak Thai Party.

His son, Chalermchai, currently serves as CEO and managing director of Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc.

He previously held the position of deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister during Thaksin Shinawatra's administration. Outside of politics and business, he also had a career as a television actor and show host.

Krabi land grab

This is not the first time Prayudh has been involved in the unlawful issuance of a land title deed.

In August 2023, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 8, in Krabi sentenced him to two years and eight months in prison for supporting the illegal issuance of such deeds in this southern province.

Ten former land officials were convicted of unlawfully granting title deeds for land reform zone and protected forest totalling over 66 rai, including 19 rai of state-owned land in Muang district without valid documentation.

Though initially given four years, Prayudh's sentence was reduced as he confessed. The court also revoked the land titles. The case is now in the appeal process.