New Prachin Buri bypass to ease traffic

Highway 3481 will ease congestion in Prachin Buri and boost connectivity with Cambodia. Department of Highways.

A new bypass road in Prachin Buri, built to ease urban traffic congestion and boost the region's economic growth, has officially opened. The road, built by the Department of Rural Roads (DRR), links Highway 3452 to Ban Sang intersection in Ban Sang district of this eastern province.

The road offers an alternative route for commuters travelling between Ban Sang, Muang, Si Maha Phot and Prachantakham districts. They were previously forced to pass through the congested city centre of Prachin Buri, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

"This road will reduce traffic bottlenecks within the urban area and enhance convenience for the public," said Mr Suriya. "It also serves as a key infrastructure link to drive trade, tourism and investment, while strengthening the logistics network connected to the Indochina corridor."

The project is divided into two sections, said Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the DRR. Section I spans 7.2 kilometres from tambon Bang Boriboon to tambon Bang Decha in Muang district. It consists of two to four asphalt lanes with reinforced concrete at intersections, seven reinforced concrete bridges, lighting, drainage systems, traffic signals, and safety facilities. The cost was 899.99 million baht.

Section II, beginning where Section I ends, extends 18.45 kilometres through Ban Sang district. It features two to four asphalt lanes, five reinforced concrete bridges and full infrastructure for lighting and drainage, with a total investment of 900 million baht.

In total, the 25.65-kilometre route not only serves as a strategic bypass but also supports the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative, enhancing regional competitiveness and encouraging industrial and agricultural product transport towards Cambodia and the broader Indochina region, said Mr Montri.

He also highlighted the road's role in improving access to the Bang Tan Royal Development Project, an integrated agricultural learning centre in Ban Sang district.

The bypass is open to the public and is expected to ease the strain on existing urban infrastructure while preparing Prachin Buri for future urban and economic expansion, he added.