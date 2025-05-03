New medical AI database aims to boost diagnosis

Supamas:

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has launched its Medical AI Data Platform, a centralised digital infrastructure designed to use artificial intelligence to accelerate medical diagnosis and reduce healthcare disparities.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi announced the launch at a recent seminar in Bangkok. The platform houses over 2.2 million anonymised medical images, covering eight major disease categories: thoracic diseases, breast cancer, eye diseases, abdominal issues, skin diseases, stroke, osteoporosis, and bone-related disorders.

These images form the basis for training AI models to assist physicians in diagnosis, particularly in underserved regions.

Currently, the Medical AI Consortium consists of six organisations: the Department of Medical Services, Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkla University's Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Medicine and Navamindradhiraj University's Faculty of Medicine at Vajira Hospital.

Ms Supamas said the ministry wants more medical institutions, universities, and researchers to join the AI ecosystem to help advance and strengthen Thailand's healthcare system.

"This platform is more than a data repository. It provides a solid foundation for driving practical, scalable AI innovations for Thai healthcare," said Ms Supamas.

Developed by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (Nectec), which is under the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the platform is built to meet national data security and cloud standards, said NSTDA director Prof Sukit Limpijumnong.

The platform is designed to support the entire process of medical AI development in a secure, efficient and standardised manner. It operates in compliance with the Government Data Centre and Cloud standards and is overseen by the Department of Medical Services under the Ministry of Public Health, he said.

The platform comprises three key components. First is the data management, which Nectec researchers have created, RadiiView, a software and cloud application used for medical image annotation. It allows doctors to precisely mark key features on images, generating high-quality datasets for AI training.

The second component is AI modelling through the NomadML platform, enabling researchers to develop AI models. Annotated datasets from RadiiView can be directly applied, and the system is integrated with the NSTDA's supercomputer to accelerate processing and model training. The third component is AI service deployment, which delivers validated AI models to real-world healthcare settings.