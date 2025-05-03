Tiered tax system on cigarettes under fire

Listen to this article

Roengrudee: Tax revenue is lower

Academics have criticised the tiered tax system currently applied to cigarettes, and called on the government to restructure it to a single excise tax rate as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

They said the tiered tax system has failed to curb illegal cigarettes, and failed to boost state revenue or prevent new smokers.

Dr Roengrudee Patanavanich, an academic at Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine, said the Excise Department is considering a new tax structure for cigarettes to replace the current system, which has been in effect for almost four years.

At present, a two-tier system is applied to excise duties levied on cigarettes, which comprises a 25% tax on cigarette packs with a retail price of up to 72 baht to ease the burden on low-income earners, and 42% for packs priced higher than 72 baht.

Packs are also subject to an additional tax of 1.25 baht per cigarette, regardless of the retail price. This means that one pack is hit with a tax of 25 baht, as there are 20 cigarettes per pack. However, Dr Roengrudee said cigarette tax revenue declined from 64.2 billion baht in 2021 to 51.24 billion baht last year -- the lowest in 15 years.

Problems emerged when the single excise tax rate was replaced by the two-tiered tax system in 2017, she said. Before that, cigarette tax revenue was increasing from 13.6 billion in 1990 to 68.6 billion in 2017. During this period, the country's smoking rate fell from 31% to 19.1%, she said.

"Since the two-tiered tax system was introduced in 2017, the smoking rate has not fallen, while the Finance Ministry has failed to achieve its goal of collecting 60 billion baht in cigarette tax annually. The problem of illicit cigarettes also remains unsolved," she said. The WHO presented an analysis of the cigarette tax between 2018 and 2019 to the Excise Department. The WHO suggested Thailand should adopt a single tax rate of 40% and impose an additional tax of 1.25 baht per cigarette.

It also said the tiered tax rates will not boost Tobacco Authority of Thailand (TAOT) revenue, but they will help increase foreign cigarette companies' market share. Imposing the tiered tax rates will lead consumers to turn to cheaper cigarettes, Dr Roengrudee said, citing the WHO.

Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, executive secretary of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, spoke out against the TAOT's proposal to change to a three-tiered tax structure. He said that would be a retrograde step, as other countries are shifting to a single tax rate in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. With the proposed three-tiered structure, the price of cigarettes produced by the TAOT would fall, not different from the prices of illicit cigarettes that avoid taxes, Dr Prakit said, adding this will also lead to cheaper cigarettes being imported from foreign producers to compete with the TAOT's cigarettes.

"To tackle cigarette tax avoidance, the government must tighten controls on illicit cigarettes instead of reducing taxes or using multiple-tiered tax systems. Cheaper prices will prompt more people to smoke," Dr Prakit said.