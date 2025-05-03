Airport runway, security overhaul near completion

Surat Thani airport is undergoing an infrastructure upgrade that will improve services, convenience, and security for passengers, said Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Overseen by the Department of Airports (DoA) and with a total budget of 799 million baht, the improvements will enable the airport to safely handle larger aircraft and increase flight capacity from nine to 18 aircraft per hour, which will help handle more international flights.

The project, which includes runway reinforcement and construction of a parallel taxiway with lighting systems, is 90.5% complete.

It includes improving airport infrastructure, safety equipment and security systems, along with fire trucks, walk-through weapon detectors, dual-view X-ray machines, explosive detectors, and a panoramic surveillance camera system to monitor airside areas.

The goal is to minimise potential threats and respond swiftly to emergencies while elevating international aviation safety standards in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In addition, Ms Manaporn has instructed the DoA to improve passenger services to ease congestion, especially in check-in areas and baggage handling points, by stressing cleanliness and better management within the airport to ensure seamless travel.

In line with the "Living Airport" concept, tourism and the province's identity will be introduced at the terminal to boost the local economy and support the local community.

Currently, Surat Thani airport's terminal can handle up to 1,400 passengers per hour and 4 million passengers annually, with parking for 210 cars and 11 aircraft bays. The apron can hold up to 10 large aircraft, such as A330, B777s or 19 smaller jets like the A320 or B737.

The 3,000-metre-long, 45-metre-wide runway can handle nine flights per hour.

A new passenger transport centre is now in operation to help tourists.