Slaying the healthcare zombie

Deep reform seen as only way to save crisis-stricken system, writes Apinya Wipatayotin

Chutinart: Working conditions 'very poor'

When a photo of a dental unit at Tanao Sri Hospital -- a remote community hospital in Ratchaburi province -- using a frog-hunting head torch in place of a proper dental lamp went viral last month, it highlighted a grim reality: Thailand's public healthcare system is struggling.

The hospital, near the Thai-Myanmar border, had struggled for three years with a lack of proper devices as its request for new equipment was unanswered.

Only after social media outrage did the Ministry of Public Health urgently approve the budget.

Tanao Sri's story may have ended with a happy outcome, but many other state-run hospitals remain in crisis, experts say.

The Ministry of Public Health says revenue from healthcare service charges across the public hospital system has dropped dramatically, from 60 billion baht to 40.6 billion baht this fiscal year, a 9.5% fall.

At least four major hospitals nationwide are reported to be in severe financial crisis, requiring urgent financial aid to stay in operation.

A staff exodus, too

The problems extend beyond the finances, says Chutinart Chinudomporn, coordinator of the Thai Frontline Physician Union.

In the northeastern province of Bueng Kan, she said, 18 intern doctors recently submitted their resignations from Bueng Kan Hospital.

Dr Chutinart said working conditions at state hospitals were "zombie-like", with overwhelming workloads, poor work-life balance, organisational injustice, and uncompetitive salaries.

Many doctors work up to 100 hours per week, more than double the 45-hour limit stipulated under the labour law, largely due to high patient volumes under Thailand's 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.

"Without urgent structural reform, more doctors and healthcare workers will resign, and ultimately, patients will be the ones to suffer," Dr Chutinart said, noting longer wait times for treatment are already widespread due to staff shortages.

From 2013 to 2022, 455 doctors left the public sector each year on average.

With about 24,000 doctors under the ministry, one doctor in the public health system serves approximately 2,000 people -- double the World Health Organization's recommended ratio, she said.

The ministry is trying to increase the number of doctors to compensate, but she argues this approach fails to address the root cause.

Large-scale reform of the system is needed, she argues, to ensure greater fairness and justice for medical professionals. "Without a supportive work environment," she added, "no one will choose to stay".

Nurses, too, face similar challenges, said Suwimol Namkanisorn, co-founder of Nurses Connect, an association of nursing professionals.

More than 7,000 nurses leave state hospitals each year, she said, many moving to private hospitals or changing career paths.

Many nurses and support staff at state hospitals receive unlivable wages, she said. Some, particularly support staff such as stretcher crews, earn far below the minimum wage as stipulated by the law.

This is because workers at state hospitals, which are run as a government agency, are not protected under standard labour laws but are subject to civil service laws instead.

True healthcare reform demands collaboration across all roles -- not just solutions for doctors alone, Ms Suwimol said. "Leaving nurses and other staff behind will not fix the system," she said.

Suwimol: Nurses need better pay

Bureaucratic paralysis

Ms Suwimol also pointed to the lack of budget flexibility at state hospitals.

She proposed allowing the Ministry of Public Health to operate independently from the Office of the Civil Service Commission to improve management flexibility.

A recent survey by the Medical Council of Thailand found 84.8% of the 2,431 intern doctors at state hospitals who took part were dissatisfied with their conditions. Alarmingly, 3.5% indicated plans to resign even before their work even starts.

Key reasons cited included poor working environments, which include unfair hierarchies (61.4%), heavy workloads (51.7%), and low pay (42.9%).

Jarauyporn Srisasalux, deputy director of the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), also proposed reforms, including flexible employment models, outsourcing, and salary structures tied to per-head budget allocations.

She also advocated raising the penalty fine for intern doctors who breach their contracts from 400,000 baht to 2.5 million baht to discourage resignations.

Another long-term solution being considered is the "autonomous hospital" model, where hospitals manage their own finances and operations independently while still receiving government support.

Banphaeo General Hospital in Samut Sakhon is cited as a successful example of this model, having increased its income and improved staff conditions since gaining autonomy.

It is the only state hospital in Thailand that operates independently from the traditional bureaucratic system and is managed as a public organisation -- a hybrid between the government and private sectors.

It was established in 2000 as part of a healthcare service reform to meet conditions for a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).