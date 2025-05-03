400 shark fins seized in Thailand-China smuggling operation

Shark fins worth more than 2 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

Customs officers confiscate 102 kilogrammes of shark fins at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Saturday. (Photos: Customs Department)

More than 400 shark fins were intercepted by Thailand's Customs Department in a joint operation with Chinese authorities to combat smuggling.

Phantong Loykulnanta, acting Customs spokesman, reported the seizure on Saturday as part of efforts to enforce bans on illegal goods.

The 402 fins were found among cargo at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province, based on coordination with the Anti-Smuggling Bureau within the General Administration of Customs (GACC) of China.

Customs officials were tipped off that goods potentially violating the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) regulations were passing through Thailand.

Working with the Fisheries Department and Thai Airways International (THAI), officials uncovered the contraband, marked as originating from Trinidad and Tobago and headed to China.

The shipment was documented as dry fish, with an estimated value of over 2 million baht.

The 102-kilogramme haul has been seized under protected animal laws, with further police investigation ongoing.

In March this year, Malaysian soldiers intercepted 400 kilogrammes of wild boar carcasses that smugglers were attempting to bring into Thailand.