Mukdahan officials deny report of new anthrax death

One more infection confirmed, more than 600 exposed people given antibiotics

An official with the Department of Livestock Development disinfects cattle at a farm in Mukdahan province as part of containment measures following an anthrax outbreak. (Screenshot)

MUKDAHAN - Health officials in this northeastern province have denied reports that a second person has died after contracting anthrax in Don Tan district.

The provincial public health office posted a notice on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, saying the number of anthrax deaths remained at one. It denied TV reports that the disease had claimed three lives.

Other media had quoted a local livestock official earlier as saying that a second person had died.

The public health office said it had identified three suspected infection cases. PCR tests confirmed that two people were not infected, leaving only one suspected case, now being treated at Mukdahan Hospital, it added.

The first fatality, reported on Wednesday, was Thailand’s first anthrax-related death in more than 30 years. In response, livestock and public health officials have been working to contain the outbreak, which has been linked to cattle in the area.

Antibiotics have been administered to 638 individuals identified as being at risk of exposure. Of this group, 36 had been involved in butchering suspected beef, while 472 are believed to have consumed meat potentially contaminated with Bacillus anthracis.

On Saturday, officials vaccinated a further 124 cattle, bringing the total number of inoculated animals to 1,222 — about half of the quarantined livestock population. All the cattle are located within a five-kilometre radius of the outbreak’s suspected origin.

Anthrax spreads from an infected animal to humans, and not from human to human.

Don Tan district — just across the Mekong River from Laos where dozens of anthrax infections were reported last year — has been declared a disease control area.

Disinfection efforts are under way, alongside inspections of animal health documentation, as part of broader disease control measures, said Mr Adichat.

Meanwhile, local beef vendors have expressed concern over plummeting sales in the wake of the confirmed cases.

Note: This story corrects an earlier version posted at 3.06pm on Saturday and headlined “Second person dies in Mukdahan anthrax outbreak”