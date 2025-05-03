Second person dies in Mukdahan anthrax outbreak

Third infection confirmed, more than 600 exposed people given antibiotics

An official with the Department of Livestock Development disinfects cattle at a farm in Mukdahan province as part of containment measures following an anthrax outbreak. (Screenshot)

MUKDAHAN - A second person died on Saturday after contracting anthrax in Don Tan district of Mukdahan province, with another case also confirmed, bringing the total number of infections to three.

The third confirmed patient is currently receiving treatment at Mukdahan Hospital, local livestock officer Adichat Chukamsat said on Saturday.

The first fatality, reported on Wednesday, was Thailand’s first anthrax-related death in more than 30 years. In response, livestock and public health officials have been working to contain the outbreak, which has been linked to cattle in the area.

Antibiotics have been administered to 638 individuals identified as being at risk of exposure. Of this group, 36 had been involved in butchering suspected beef, while 472 are believed to have consumed meat potentially contaminated with Bacillus anthracis.

On Saturday, officials vaccinated a further 124 cattle, bringing the total number of inoculated animals to 1,222 — about half of the quarantined livestock population. All the cattle are located within a five-kilometre radius of the outbreak’s suspected origin.

Anthrax spreads from an infected animal to humans, and not from human to human.

Don Tan district — just across the Mekong River from Laos where dozens of anthrax infections were reported last year — has now been declared a disease control area.

Disinfection efforts are under way, alongside inspections of animal health documentation, as part of broader disease control measures, said Mr Adichat.

Meanwhile, local beef vendors have expressed concern over plummeting sales in the wake of the confirmed cases.