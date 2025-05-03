Fire guts yacht in Sattahip, no injuries

Flames rise from a yacht off the coast of Sattahip district in Chon Buri on Saturday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI - A yacht caught fire in middle of the sea off Na Jomtien in Sattahip district of this eastern province on Saturday morning. There were no casualties.

The blaze on the yacht, which was moored at Ao Ban Amphur in tambon Na Jomtien, was reported at about 6.20am to the Na Jomtien disaster prevention and mitigation office.

The Ocean Marina Yacht Club initially sent small boats equipped with fire extinguishing equipment to combat the blaze on the 23-seat craft.

Firefighters from the disaster prevention office and civilian volunteers boarded fire boats, speedboats and jet skis in an attempt to douse the flames that were engulfing the yacht.

The fire, which appeared to originate in the engine room, spread to the passenger deck and took firefighters almost one hour to bring under control. Damage has yet to be estimated.

Chidchanok Naknoi, 58, the owner of the yacht, said he was sitting in the stern of the boat when he smelled burning wires. He suddenly saw smoke billowing out from the engine room.

He rushed to get a fire extinguisher but could not contain the flames. The fire started to rage and he boarded a rubber life raft to escape.

Officials said the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.