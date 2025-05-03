Thailand prepares for Prabowo visit

Listen to this article

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa (right) shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono at the 10th Thailand-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting, held in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Thailand is preparing to welcome Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for an official visit, as the two countries move to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership, marking a key development in regional diplomacy.

The announcement followed the 10th Thailand-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting, held in Bangkok on Friday. It was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono.

A date has not yet been set for Mr Prabowo’s visit, but it is expected to coincide with the unveiling of a Strategic Partnership Roadmap, currently being finalised by a joint working group.

“This strategic partnership is more than just rhetoric,” Mr Sugiono said at a joint press conference. “It should reflect the maturity and shared ambitions of our nations, and contribute meaningfully to regional peace, stability and prosperity.”

Mr Prabowo’s upcoming trip not only symbolises strengthened ties between two of Asean’s largest economies, but will also offer an opportunity to announce outcomes in trade, investment and strategic industrial cooperation.

Both sides are exploring expanded market access and new sectors such as green energy and halal industry standardisation, Mr Maris said. The visit would reflect the deepening of diplomatic trust, especially as this year marks the 75th anniversary of Thai-Indonesian relations, he said.

“We are laying the groundwork for a new level of engagement, including a leaders’ consultation mechanism to ensure dialogue between our heads of government,” he said.

Indonesia also welcomed Thailand’s role in helping repatriate Indonesian nationals who fell victim to online scams and human trafficking in Myanmar recently.