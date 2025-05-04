PM invites parties to discuss casino bill

Listen to this article

Anti-casino demonstrators gather at Government House in March. Apichart Jinakul

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to invite coalition parties to discuss the casino-entertainment complex bill ahead of the next parliamentary session in July, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said.

Mr Sorawong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said Ms Paetongtarn, who is also the party leader, also instructed party MPs to explain to their constituents in the provinces how the bill will benefit the country.

"The people did not oppose the project. We explained to them that the entertainment complex is not [merely] a casino.

"It will become a new source of income as it will attract foreign investment," Mr Sorawong said.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, a Pheu Thai list-MP, said that public feedback on the project was positive, and if the project fails to materialise, the country will lose an opportunity to develop a fully integrated entertainment complex.

If Thailand has such complexes, the country will be able to attract global events which will create jobs, he said.

A first reading of this controversial bill in the House was initially scheduled for April 9, but the government's attempt to fast-track its deliberation was met with resistance, leading to a postponement until the next parliamentary session in July.

Ms Paetongtarn insisted the government has not withdrawn the bill, but it has urgent issues to focus on, including US tariffs.

She said the government would continue gathering public input and clearly communicate the project's aims, while opponents of the bill -- which involves legalising casinos as part of entertainment complexes -- demanded it be scrapped entirely.

Ms Paetongtarn also said the requirement for allowing Thais to enter casino-entertainment complexes would also be discussed further.

The bill was approved by the cabinet on March 27, as part of the government's plan to reduce the dependency on seasonal tourism.

The government says the project is expected to bring in 119–283 billion baht a year and increase the number of foreign travellers to Thailand by 5–10%.

The complexes will mostly comprise concert halls, sports arenas, water parks and/or hotels, while casinos will only account for 10% of the space.