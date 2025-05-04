TMD forecasts heavy rainfall

The country will transition to the rainy season during May 9–17, a period marked by more rain and volatile weather, says the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The rainy season will officially begin following the transition, also known as the pre-southwest monsoon period.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in many parts of the country, influenced by either a southeasterly wind which causes rain to fall mostly in the morning or late morning, or a southwesterly wind which brings rain in the afternoon or evening.

From this week, the rainfall will be triggered largely by the south-westerly wind blowing in from the Andaman Sea.

The TMD will announce the exact date of the onset of the rainy season in due course.

Somkwan Tonchan, director of the TMD's forecast division, said that between May 3 and 8, rainfall and thunderstorms will occur in some areas of the upper North, lower Northeast and Central Plains region.

Widespread heavy downpours are expected in the South.

From May 9–17, the country will enter a period of highly volatile weather. Frequent heavy rain will fall in many provinces which will also experience thunderstorms and gutsy wind.