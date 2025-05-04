Malaysia to help boost road, rail networks in push for closer ties

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects the progress made in the construction of a road linking a new Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla with Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS checkpoint in Malaysia in February. GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The government is forging closer cooperation with Malaysia on infrastructure improvement and cross-border connectivity, focusing on linking roads and rails, says Transport Minister Suriya Juengrunreangkit.

He welcomed his Malaysian counterpart, Anthony Loke, in Bangkok on Friday and both ministers exchanged views on how to enhance transport networks between both countries for speedier and safer travel and freight.

Afterwards, Mr Suriya said key outcomes of the meeting included an agreement to expedite two memorandums of understanding concerning cross-border transport: one for goods and another for passengers.

The main goal is to sign both MoUs by July to support economic activities, resolve freight transport issues and ease travel for citizens.

The ministers also endorsed linking digital driving licence databases with international driving permits through Asean mechanisms.

Regarding rail transport, Mr Suriya said he and Mr Anthony discussed the revival of the train line between Sungai Kolok station in Thailand's Narathiwat province and Rantau Panjang in Malaysia.

The State Railway of Thailand and Keretapi Tanah Melayu would make use of the KTMB-SRT Joint Conference to determine a timeline for resuming services.

Mr Suriya said this move aligns with Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link project, slated for the fourth quarter of 2026, and aims to restore historical cross-border transport links.

Thailand and Malaysia are also set to revive a train line between Bangkok and Butterworth in the Malaysian state of Penang in July, he said. The SRT discontinued its express train service from Bangkok to Butterworth in 2016, with the route now ending at Padang Besar station in Songkla's Sadao district, a border train station shared by the two countries.

"The revived operation will be a key milestone in the progress to connect the two countries," said Mr Suriya.

Furthermore, both sides discussed easing international rail freight transport, particularly pushing for a Single Window Inspection system at the point of entry to reduce cargo inspection times.

Mr Anthony's visit to Thailand, which was arranged not long after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Malaysia last month, is set to display both countries' ambitions to develop their diplomatic relationship and related bilateral cooperation.

"The discussion is one of the main opportunities for both countries to exchange suggestions while planning for more cooperation in the future," said Mr Suriya.