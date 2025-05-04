Govt to host Coronation Day gala

A large, ornately framed picture of His Majesty the King outside the Defence Ministry commemorates the anniversary of his coronation on Sunday. Apichart Jinakul

The government will host the Samosorn Sanibat gala Sunday evening to honour His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of Coronation Day, observed annually on May 4.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will preside over the celebratory event at the Santi Maitri Building, Government House, from 7pm onwards. The event will be broadcast live on national television and radio.

Before the gala, the prime minister will pay respects to former monarchs at Prasat Phra Thepbidon and pay homage to the Emerald Buddha at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram within the Grand Palace before attending the royal Coronation Ceremony at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall, also in the Grand Palace, at 10am.

Distinguished guests invited to the gala include Privy Councillors, former prime ministers, cabinet members, diplomats, senior officials and leaders from various sectors. The public is encouraged to join in offering blessings to the King as part of the nationwide tribute.